Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Has Risen By -19.00 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0.0 or -1.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.94M. That closing price of CLXT’s stock is at a discount of -2814.29% from its 52-week high price of $4.08 and from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 366.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Calyxt Inc. (CLXT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.55%, in the last five days CLXT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 6.67% to its value on the day. Calyxt Inc.’s shares saw a change of -93.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.58% in past 5-day. Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) showed a performance of -19.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 57200.0 shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7042.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -614.29% for stock’s current value.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Calyxt Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 41.03% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 38.10% in the current quarter and calculating 45.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -77.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $140k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $670k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.60% during past 5 years.

CLXT Dividends

Calyxt Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.69% institutions for Calyxt Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at CLXT for having 2.61 million shares of worth $2.71 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, which was holding about 2.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.37 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.26 million shares of worth $84962.0 or 0.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.