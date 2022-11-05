Buy, Sell Or Hold Xperi Holding Corporation (NYSE:XPER) At $11.25?

In last trading session, Xperi Holding Corporation (NYSE:XPER) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.25 trading at -$0.5 or -4.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $469.21M. That closing price of XPER’s stock is at a discount of -131.11% from its 52-week high price of $26.00 and is indicating a discount of -4.44% from its 52-week low price of $11.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 450.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.4 in the current quarter.

Xperi Holding Corporation (NYSE:XPER) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.26%, in the last five days XPER remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $11.25 price level, adding 19.93% to its value on the day. Xperi Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of -51.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.71% in past 5-day. Xperi Holding Corporation (NYSE:XPER) showed a performance of -27.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.56 million shares which calculate 7.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -166.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.56% for stock’s current value.

Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -34.40% in the current quarter and calculating -30.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $223.76 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $225.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $222.27 million and $219.38 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.70% while estimating it to be 2.60% for the next quarter.

XPER Dividends

Xperi Holding Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xperi Holding Corporation (NYSE:XPER)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.31% institutions for Xperi Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at XPER for having 16.33 million shares of worth $282.82 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 15.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., which was holding about 12.43 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $215.25 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.23 million shares of worth $104.29 million or 6.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.08 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $116.48 million in the company or a holder of 6.81% of company’s stock.