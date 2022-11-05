Home  »  Science   »  Buy, Sell Or Hold Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INT...

Buy, Sell Or Hold Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) At $2.91?

In last trading session, Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.91 trading at -$0.06 or -2.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.18B. That closing price of INTR’s stock is at a discount of -59.11% from its 52-week high price of $4.63 and is indicating a premium of 27.84% from its 52-week low price of $2.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 375.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Inter & Co Inc. (INTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.02%, in the last five days INTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $2.91 price level, adding 6.13% to its value on the day. Inter & Co Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.30% in past 5-day. Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) showed a performance of -12.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 86280.0 shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $181.06 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $204.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

INTR Dividends

Inter & Co Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Inter & Co Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.

