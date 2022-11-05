Buy, Sell Or Hold Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) At $1.09?

In last trading session, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.09 trading at $0.03 or 2.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $89.85M. That closing price of BTBT’s stock is at a discount of -1077.06% from its 52-week high price of $12.83 and is indicating a premium of 13.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.83%, in the last five days BTBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $1.09 price level, adding 1.8% to its value on the day. Bit Digital Inc.’s shares saw a change of -82.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.87% in past 5-day. Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) showed a performance of -11.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.86 million shares which calculate 3.74 days to cover the short interests.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bit Digital Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -650.00% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -24.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.20% during past 5 years.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 21 and December 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.72% institutions for Bit Digital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at BTBT for having 3.03 million shares of worth $10.89 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Exchange Traded Concepts LLC, which was holding about 1.71 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.24 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.55 million shares of worth $1.12 million or 0.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.52 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.69 million in the company or a holder of 0.65% of company’s stock.