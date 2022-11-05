Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Stock Plunged -70.32% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.94 trading at $0.04 or 3.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.65M. That closing price of DRUG’s stock is at a discount of -852.13% from its 52-week high price of $8.95 and is indicating a premium of 20.21% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.96%, in the last five days DRUG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $0.94 price level, adding 6.93% to its value on the day. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.60% in past 5-day. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) showed a performance of -13.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32920.0 shares which calculate 1.25 days to cover the short interests.

DRUG Dividends

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.73% institutions for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at DRUG for having 0.21 million shares of worth $0.31 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.