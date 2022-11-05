Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) Is Down -11.73% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.01 trading at $0.03 or 1.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $485.42M. That closing price of ATAI’s stock is at a discount of -491.69% from its 52-week high price of $17.81 and is indicating a premium of 13.62% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 734.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.01%, in the last five days ATAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $3.01 price level, adding 17.53% to its value on the day. Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s shares saw a change of -60.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.33% in past 5-day. Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) showed a performance of -11.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.14 million shares which calculate 6.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1561.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -119.27% for stock’s current value.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atai Life Sciences N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.49% while that of industry is -14.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35.10% in the current quarter and calculating -19.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -99.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.44% institutions for Atai Life Sciences N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Alpha Wave Global, LP is the top institutional holder at ATAI for having 2.13 million shares of worth $10.87 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 1.79 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.14 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.58 million shares of worth $5.73 million or 0.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.93 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.38 million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.