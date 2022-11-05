Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) At $5.59: What To Do?

In last trading session, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.59 trading at $0.73 or 15.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $638.04M. That closing price of ARQQ’s stock is at a discount of -641.68% from its 52-week high price of $41.46 and is indicating a premium of 32.02% from its 52-week low price of $3.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 304.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.02%, in the last five days ARQQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $5.59 price level, adding 2.27% to its value on the day. Arqit Quantum Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.13% in past 5-day. Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) showed a performance of 8.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.55 million shares which calculate 3.44 days to cover the short interests.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arqit Quantum Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 106.78% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 79.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.90% institutions for Arqit Quantum Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at ARQQ for having 1.81 million shares of worth $28.15 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Stifel Financial Corporation, which was holding about 0.33 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.13 million.

On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.23 million shares of worth $7.76 million or 1.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.81 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.