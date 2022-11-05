Analysts Say Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Can Really Get To $1.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.21 trading at $0.0 or -1.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.83M. That closing price of GFAI’s stock is at a discount of -1104.76% from its 52-week high price of $2.53 and is indicating a premium of 4.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.47%, in the last five days GFAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $0.21 price level, adding 8.38% to its value on the day. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s shares saw a change of -80.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.89% in past 5-day. Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) showed a performance of -19.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.79 million shares which calculate 1.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -376.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -376.19% for stock’s current value.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Guardforce AI Co. Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -270.00% while that of industry is -1.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.89% institutions for Guardforce AI Co. Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at GFAI for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.17 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 74869.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.