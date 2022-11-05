Analysts Predict Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) To Reach $3.50 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.48 trading at $0.09 or 3.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $91.64M. That closing price of SND’s stock is at a discount of -99.6% from its 52-week high price of $4.95 and is indicating a premium of 44.76% from its 52-week low price of $1.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 199.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Smart Sand Inc. (SND), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.77%, in the last five days SND remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $2.48 price level, adding 6.06% to its value on the day. Smart Sand Inc.’s shares saw a change of 39.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.21% in past 5-day. Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) showed a performance of 43.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.1 million shares which calculate 4.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -41.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.27% for stock’s current value.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Smart Sand Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 85.12% while that of industry is 15.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 92.30% in the current quarter and calculating 117.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 67.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $54.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $59.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -272.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.60%.

SND Dividends

Smart Sand Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.96% institutions for Smart Sand Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Clearlake Capital Group, LP is the top institutional holder at SND for having 10.75 million shares of worth $37.1 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 24.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 0.98 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.38 million.

On the other hand, Sprott Focus Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.8 million shares of worth $2.76 million or 1.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.62 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.14 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.