Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Has Reached A Distance Of 28.26% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.46 trading at $0.05 or 11.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.64M. That closing price of AHG’s stock is at a discount of -963.04% from its 52-week high price of $4.89 and is indicating a premium of 28.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 236.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.00%, in the last five days AHG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $0.46 price level, adding 51.13% to its value on the day. Akso Health Group’s shares saw a change of -72.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.73% in past 5-day. Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) showed a performance of -48.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 68960.0 shares which calculate 6.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1856.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1856.52% for stock’s current value.

Akso Health Group (AHG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -42.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.18 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2019.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.70% during past 5 years.

AHG Dividends

Akso Health Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.18% institutions for Akso Health Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at AHG for having 0.55 million shares of worth $0.93 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.23 million.