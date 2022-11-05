Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Plunges -5.71% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.48 trading at -$2.48 or -6.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.79B. That closing price of AKRO’s stock is at a discount of -17.78% from its 52-week high price of $45.32 and is indicating a premium of 80.46% from its 52-week low price of $7.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.86 in the current quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.05%, in the last five days AKRO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $38.48 price level, adding 13.72% to its value on the day. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 81.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.71% in past 5-day. Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) showed a performance of -1.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.19 million shares which calculate 9.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $62.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -61.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.95% for stock’s current value.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Akero Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 244.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1.38% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -3.60% in the current quarter and calculating -31.40% decrease in the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -14.60%.

AKRO Dividends

Akero Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.10% institutions for Akero Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Skorpios Trust is the top institutional holder at AKRO for having 4.91 million shares of worth $69.64 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 3.37 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.8 million.

On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.09 million shares of worth $15.53 million or 3.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.96 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13.61 million in the company or a holder of 2.74% of company’s stock.