After A -4.71% Fall This Year Is Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $61.56 trading at $2.56 or 4.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.11B. That closing price of PLL’s stock is at a discount of -29.94% from its 52-week high price of $79.99 and is indicating a premium of 47.89% from its 52-week low price of $32.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 469.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.34%, in the last five days PLL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $61.56 price level, adding 5.23% to its value on the day. Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.18% in past 5-day. Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) showed a performance of 11.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.45 million shares which calculate 3.85 days to cover the short interests.

PLL Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.25% institutions for Piedmont Lithium Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at PLL for having 1.15 million shares of worth $83.88 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.74 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.28 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.26 million shares of worth $45.98 million or 7.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $35.25 million in the company or a holder of 2.69% of company’s stock.