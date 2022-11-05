After A 4.55% Gain In Share Price, Is BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.95 trading at $0.65 or 4.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $341.91M. That closing price of BPT’s stock is at a discount of -74.45% from its 52-week high price of $26.08 and is indicating a premium of 77.19% from its 52-week low price of $3.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 490.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.55%, in the last five days BPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $14.95 price level, adding 2.54% to its value on the day. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s shares saw a change of 280.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.98% in past 5-day. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) showed a performance of 9.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.61 million shares which calculate 0.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -24.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 19.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.73% for stock’s current value.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.10% during past 5 years.

BPT Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.84% institutions for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at BPT for having 0.19 million shares of worth $2.84 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Simplex Trading, LLC, which was holding about 74943.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.12 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 57299.0 shares of worth $1.17 million or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3023.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $45254.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.