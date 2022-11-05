After A -1.76% Drop In Share Price, Is KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.54 trading at -$0.26 or -1.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $174.77M. That closing price of KLXE’s stock is at a discount of -11.9% from its 52-week high price of $16.27 and is indicating a premium of 79.78% from its 52-week low price of $2.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 284.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.76%, in the last five days KLXE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $14.54 price level, adding 10.63% to its value on the day. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 369.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.61% in past 5-day. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) showed a performance of 43.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.16 million shares which calculate 5.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -45.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 31.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.22% for stock’s current value.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.30% during past 5 years.

KLXE Dividends

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.18% institutions for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Gendell, Jeffrey L. is the top institutional holder at KLXE for having 0.51 million shares of worth $2.65 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Connacht Asset Management LP, which was holding about 0.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.6 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.15 million shares of worth $0.78 million or 1.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 79207.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.41 million in the company or a holder of 0.68% of company’s stock.