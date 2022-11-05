9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Adds 12.13% In A Week: Whatâ€™s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.25 trading at $0.0 or 2.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.83M. That closing price of JFUâ€™s stock is at a discount of -516.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.54 and is indicating a premium of 24.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 415.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 9F Inc. (JFU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.19%, in the last five days JFU remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $0.25 price level, adding 19.35% to its value on the day. 9F Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -77.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.13% in past 5-day. 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) showed a performance of 13.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 2.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.10. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -3540.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3540.0% for stockâ€™s current value.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 90.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.22%.

JFU Dividends

9F Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.37% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 3.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.91% institutions for 9F Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at JFU for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.21 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.14% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cetera Investment Advisers, which was holding about 0.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.17 million.

On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 96290.0 shares of worth $83772.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 89937.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $78245.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of companyâ€™s stock.