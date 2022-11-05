89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) At $8.75: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.75 trading at -$0.25 or -2.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $349.21M. That closing price of ETNB’s stock is at a discount of -124.46% from its 52-week high price of $19.64 and is indicating a premium of 77.14% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 89bio Inc. (ETNB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.07 in the current quarter.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.78%, in the last five days ETNB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $8.75 price level, adding 12.32% to its value on the day. 89bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.81% in past 5-day. 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) showed a performance of 16.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.53 million shares which calculate 2.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -300.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.29% for stock’s current value.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that 89bio Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 278.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.45% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -3.90% in the current quarter and calculating 36.90% increase in the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -45.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.10%.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 09 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.76% institutions for 89bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ETNB for having 4.97 million shares of worth $18.72 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 24.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 3.66 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.79 million.

On the other hand, Hartford Healthcare Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.4 million shares of worth $0.88 million or 1.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.84 million in the company or a holder of 1.10% of company’s stock.