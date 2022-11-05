12-Month Price Target For Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Now Sits At $3.00

In last trading session, Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.69 trading at $0.06 or 9.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $112.03M. That closing price of TALK’s stock is at a discount of -485.51% from its 52-week high price of $4.04 and is indicating a premium of 24.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 563.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Talkspace Inc. (TALK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.68%, in the last five days TALK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $0.69 price level, adding 11.52% to its value on the day. Talkspace Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.83% in past 5-day. Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) showed a performance of -30.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.75 million shares which calculate 10.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.04 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -334.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -117.39% for stock’s current value.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 88.70% in the current quarter and calculating -1,400.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31.45 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

TALK Dividends

Talkspace Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.25% institutions for Talkspace Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Norwest Venture Partners XIII, LP is the top institutional holder at TALK for having 14.7 million shares of worth $25.0 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Executive Capital, LP, which was holding about 11.34 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.73 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.39 million shares of worth $5.9 million or 2.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.79% of company’s stock.