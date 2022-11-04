X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR), 54.5% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.89 trading at -$0.07 or -3.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $131.71M. That closing price of XFOR’s stock is at a discount of -226.98% from its 52-week high price of $6.18 and is indicating a premium of 54.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 817.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.57%, in the last five days XFOR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/28/22 when the stock touched $1.89 price level, adding 6.44% to its value on the day. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.55% in past 5-day. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) showed a performance of -9.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.59 million shares which calculate 2.16 days to cover the short interests.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 65.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 57.39% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.50% in the current quarter and calculating 43.40% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.80% during past 5 years.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.68% institutions for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at XFOR for having 3.02 million shares of worth $5.28 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tri Locum Partners, LP, which was holding about 1.72 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.01 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.35 million shares of worth $0.61 million or 1.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.46 million in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.