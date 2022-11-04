With 6.68% Distance From Low, Is E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) saw 1.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.24 trading at -$0.31 or -5.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.52B. That closing price of ETWO’s stock is at a discount of -154.2% from its 52-week high price of $13.32 and is indicating a premium of 6.68% from its 52-week low price of $4.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.59%, in the last five days ETWO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $5.24 price level, adding 12.52% to its value on the day. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.55% in past 5-day. E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) showed a performance of -23.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.05 million shares which calculate 6.11 days to cover the short interests.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.50% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 154.50% in the current quarter and calculating 147.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 57.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $163.24 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $173.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -240.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.01%.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 10 and January 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 110.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.80% institutions for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the top institutional holder at ETWO for having 49.83 million shares of worth $439.01 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 16.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Francisco Partners Management, LP, which was holding about 38.69 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $340.85 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.34 million shares of worth $73.48 million or 2.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.17 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $63.15 million in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.