With 13.39% Distance From Low, Is Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw 3.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.54 trading at $0.13 or 5.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.64B. That closing price of SID’s stock is at a discount of -135.04% from its 52-week high price of $5.97 and is indicating a premium of 13.39% from its 52-week low price of $2.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.39%, in the last five days SID remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $2.54 price level, adding 2.68% to its value on the day. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s shares saw a change of -42.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.60% in past 5-day. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) showed a performance of -8.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.95 million shares which calculate 0.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.66 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.02. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -137.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.72% for stock’s current value.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -65.93% while that of industry is -11.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -9.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.97 billion for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 72.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 224.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.91%.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.18% institutions for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SID for having 6.14 million shares of worth $15.6 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 5.83 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.8 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.26 million shares of worth $8.29 million or 0.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.82 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.