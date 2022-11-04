With -10.19% From The Low, Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) saw 2.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.80 trading at -$1.76 or -10.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.72B. That closing price of HLF’s stock is at a discount of -189.87% from its 52-week high price of $45.80 and is indicating a discount of -10.19% from its 52-week low price of $17.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.02%, in the last five days HLF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/28/22 when the stock touched $15.80 price level, adding 27.72% to its value on the day. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -61.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.32% in past 5-day. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) showed a performance of -26.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.04 million shares which calculate 6.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -96.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -64.56% for stock’s current value.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -38.62% while that of industry is -21.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.30% during past 5 years.

HLF Dividends

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.37% institutions for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HLF for having 12.01 million shares of worth $189.84 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Route One Investment Company, L.P., which was holding about 10.85 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $171.36 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.87 million shares of worth $45.28 million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $38.89 million in the company or a holder of 2.51% of company’s stock.