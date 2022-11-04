VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Could Really Rise To $10.50 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.97 trading at -$0.04 or -0.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $552.22M. That closing price of EGY’s stock is at a discount of -76.46% from its 52-week high price of $8.77 and is indicating a premium of 43.26% from its 52-week low price of $2.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.80%, in the last five days EGY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $4.97 price level, adding 10.93% to its value on the day. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 54.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.39% in past 5-day. VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) showed a performance of -10.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.28 million shares which calculate 1.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -111.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -74.04% for stock’s current value.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VAALCO Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -43.07% while that of industry is 20.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.20% during past 5 years.

EGY Dividends

VAALCO Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.35% institutions for VAALCO Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wilen Investment Management Corp. is the top institutional holder at EGY for having 3.13 million shares of worth $20.45 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.9 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.07 million shares of worth $21.29 million or 5.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.57 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.28 million in the company or a holder of 2.67% of company’s stock.