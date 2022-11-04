Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO): -94.5% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) saw 1.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.46 trading at -$0.6 or -4.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.56B. That closing price of TWO’s stock is at a discount of -94.5% from its 52-week high price of $26.18 and is indicating a premium of 9.96% from its 52-week low price of $12.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 954.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.27%, in the last five days TWO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $13.46 price level, adding 7.81% to its value on the day. Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s shares saw a change of -41.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.40% in past 5-day. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) showed a performance of -4.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.86 million shares which calculate 2.94 days to cover the short interests.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Two Harbors Investment Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 207.32% while that of industry is -4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -17.70% in the current quarter and calculating -14.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.64 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.34 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 106.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.33%.

TWO Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s Major holders

Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TWO for having 59.57 million shares of worth $801.88 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 17.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 37.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $511.35 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 25.12 million shares of worth $338.11 million or 7.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.69 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $170.81 million in the company or a holder of 3.68% of company’s stock.