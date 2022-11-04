Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) 2.24% Up Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.20?

In last trading session, Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.13 trading at $0.02 or 0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $574.55M. That closing price of TGI’s stock is at a discount of -205.04% from its 52-week high price of $27.85 and is indicating a premium of 14.13% from its 52-week low price of $7.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 673.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.22%, in the last five days TGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $9.13 price level, adding 5.68% to its value on the day. Triumph Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.24% in past 5-day. Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) showed a performance of -6.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.53 million shares which calculate 3.84 days to cover the short interests.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Triumph Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -58.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -62.03% while that of industry is 4.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.10% in the current quarter and calculating -20.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $340.88 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $307.94 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.30%.

TGI Dividends

Triumph Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107.36% institutions for Triumph Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TGI for having 10.34 million shares of worth $261.27 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 15.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 8.71 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $220.21 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.44 million shares of worth $137.62 million or 8.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.55 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $60.48 million in the company or a holder of 7.04% of company’s stock.