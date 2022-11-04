The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Is 22.61% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) saw 1.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.47 trading at $4.29 or 9.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.77B. That closing price of SMG’s stock is at a discount of -257.5% from its 52-week high price of $180.43 and is indicating a premium of 22.61% from its 52-week low price of $39.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 875.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.29%, in the last five days SMG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/03/22 when the stock touched $50.47 price level, adding 0.45% to its value on the day. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s shares saw a change of -68.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.12% in past 5-day. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) showed a performance of 15.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.49 million shares which calculate 3.16 days to cover the short interests.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.41% while that of industry is 3.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -33.00% in the current quarter and calculating -14.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $535.98 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.67 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.00%.

SMG Dividends

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 30 and February 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.03% institutions for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at SMG for having 5.05 million shares of worth $254.94 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $212.26 million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Global Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.27 million shares of worth $64.0 million or 2.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $59.25 million in the company or a holder of 2.12% of company’s stock.