The 12-Month Price Target For Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) Is Now $9.00.

In last trading session, Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) saw 1.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.17 trading at -$0.13 or -2.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.68B. That closing price of SHC’s stock is at a discount of -343.76% from its 52-week high price of $27.38 and is indicating a discount of -1.62% from its 52-week low price of $6.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sotera Health Company (SHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.24 in the current quarter.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.06%, in the last five days SHC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $6.17 price level, adding 14.42% to its value on the day. Sotera Health Company’s shares saw a change of -73.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.63% in past 5-day. Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) showed a performance of -13.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.13 million shares which calculate 1.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.76% for stock’s current value.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sotera Health Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.09% while that of industry is 2.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4.30% in the current quarter and calculating 4.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $256.33 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $256.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $241.25 million and $230.07 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.30% while estimating it to be 11.30% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 405.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.00%.

SHC Dividends

Sotera Health Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.94% institutions for Sotera Health Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at SHC for having 105.42 million shares of worth $650.42 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 37.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GTCR, LLC, which was holding about 70.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 24.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $433.62 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.93 million shares of worth $18.08 million or 1.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18.03 million in the company or a holder of 1.03% of company’s stock.