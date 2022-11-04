Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS), Stock Drops -17.23% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In recent trading session, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw 1.74 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.31 trading at -$4.26 or -25.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.83B. That most recent trading price of TDS’s stock is at a discount of -74.41% from its 52-week high price of $21.47 and is indicating a discount of -9.99% from its 52-week low price of $13.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 936.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -25.68%, in the last five days TDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $12.31 price level, adding 28.97% to its value on the day. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.36% in past 5-day. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) showed a performance of 15.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.69 million shares which calculate 2.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $21.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -103.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -70.59% for stock’s current value.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -58.00% while that of industry is -58.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -64.70% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.32 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.33 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.10% during past 5 years.

TDS Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.62% institutions for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at TDS for having 18.36 million shares of worth $346.63 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 17.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 16.41 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $309.76 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.41 million shares of worth $164.4 million or 9.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $110.52 million in the company or a holder of 6.53% of company’s stock.