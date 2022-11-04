Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Is Down -29.56 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) saw 6.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.77 trading at -$14.57 or -28.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.27B. That closing price of TNDM’s stock is at a discount of -323.88% from its 52-week high price of $155.86 and is indicating a discount of -16.67% from its 52-week low price of $42.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -28.38%, in the last five days TNDM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $36.77 price level, adding 37.49% to its value on the day. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s shares saw a change of -75.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -31.84% in past 5-day. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) showed a performance of -29.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.5 million shares which calculate 5.69 days to cover the short interests.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -66.70% in the current quarter and calculating 88.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $205.2 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $217.34 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.00% during past 5 years.

TNDM Dividends

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.82% institutions for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TNDM for having 6.53 million shares of worth $759.5 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.31 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $733.41 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.85 million shares of worth $109.29 million or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.84 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $213.99 million in the company or a holder of 2.88% of company’s stock.