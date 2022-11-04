SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Currently -512.24 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.45 trading at -$0.38 or -13.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.98M. That closing price of SOBR’s stock is at a discount of -512.24% from its 52-week high price of $15.00 and is indicating a premium of 67.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.43%, in the last five days SOBR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/28/22 when the stock touched $2.45 price level, adding 39.21% to its value on the day. SOBR Safe Inc.’s shares saw a change of -72.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -38.44% in past 5-day. SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) showed a performance of -12.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28320.0 shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.04% for stock’s current value.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.60% during past 5 years.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for SOBR Safe Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.