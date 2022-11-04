Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) 18.74% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In recent trading session, Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at $0.0 or 1.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $32.41M. That most recent trading price of SMTS’s stock is at a discount of -855.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.91 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 475.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.72%, in the last five days SMTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, adding 19.19% to its value on the day. Sierra Metals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -85.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.74% in past 5-day. Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) showed a performance of -65.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 1.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.61% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -650.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -540.0% for stock’s current value.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sierra Metals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -78.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -53.85% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -16.70% in the current quarter and calculating 333.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $68 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $81.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $79.45 million and $60.7 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -14.40% while estimating it to be 34.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.38% during past 5 years.

SMTS Dividends

Sierra Metals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.33% institutions for Sierra Metals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SMTS for having 43.74 million shares of worth $51.62 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 26.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 6.89 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.12 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.58 million shares of worth $6.65 million or 4.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.85 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.01 million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.