Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Dropped -33.97% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) saw 1.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.65 trading at -$4.28 or -8.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.91B. That closing price of SHAK’s stock is at a discount of -111.65% from its 52-week high price of $100.85 and is indicating a premium of 20.84% from its 52-week low price of $37.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 833.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.24%, in the last five days SHAK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $47.65 price level, adding 16.15% to its value on the day. Shake Shack Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.09% in past 5-day. Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) showed a performance of 2.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.29 million shares which calculate 5.34 days to cover the short interests.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Shake Shack Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -533.33% while that of industry is -0.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -140.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $238.26 million for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $245.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $180.88 million and $197.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 31.70% while estimating it to be 24.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.30% during past 5 years.

SHAK Dividends

Shake Shack Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.96% institutions for Shake Shack Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SHAK for having 6.61 million shares of worth $448.75 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 16.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.07 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $276.43 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.78 million shares of worth $109.85 million or 7.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $71.21 million in the company or a holder of 3.14% of company’s stock.