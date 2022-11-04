Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) 39.45% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $3.02?

In recent trading session, Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) saw 22.3 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.14 trading at $2.1 or 68.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.57M. That most recent trading price of SNTG’s stock is at a discount of -117.9% from its 52-week high price of $11.20 and is indicating a premium of 59.92% from its 52-week low price of $2.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 70280.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 292.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 68.91%, in the last five days SNTG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $5.14 price level, adding 12.44% to its value on the day. Sentage Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 39.45% in past 5-day. Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) showed a performance of 34.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 81410.0 shares which calculate 2.27 days to cover the short interests.

SNTG Dividends

Sentage Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.51% institutions for Sentage Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at SNTG for having 12473.0 shares of worth $58890.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 8304.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39206.0.