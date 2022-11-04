Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At $85.50.

In last trading session, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw 1.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.99 trading at $2.06 or 4.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.16B. That closing price of STNG’s stock is at a discount of -0.52% from its 52-week high price of $52.26 and is indicating a premium of 78.8% from its 52-week low price of $11.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.09 in the current quarter.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.13%, in the last five days STNG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/03/22 when the stock touched $51.99 price level, adding 1.96% to its value on the day. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s shares saw a change of 305.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.43% in past 5-day. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) showed a performance of 33.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.21 million shares which calculate 3.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $63.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $52.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -64.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.02% for stock’s current value.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Scorpio Tankers Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 97.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 335.97% while that of industry is 17.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 178.40% in the current quarter and calculating 251.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 91.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $267.88 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $239.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $127.12 million and $147.91 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 110.70% while estimating it to be 61.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.60% during past 5 years.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.22% institutions for Scorpio Tankers Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at STNG for having 3.69 million shares of worth $78.79 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 2.58 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.14 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Transportation are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.12 million shares of worth $38.62 million or 1.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.77 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $25.5 million in the company or a holder of 1.32% of company’s stock.