SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $18.50?

In last trading session, SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.50 trading at -$0.11 or -0.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $684.50M. That closing price of SD’s stock is at a discount of -58.27% from its 52-week high price of $29.28 and is indicating a premium of 50.97% from its 52-week low price of $9.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 752.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.59%, in the last five days SD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $18.50 price level, adding 4.88% to its value on the day. SandRidge Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 76.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.54% in past 5-day. SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) showed a performance of -4.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.46 million shares which calculate 1.82 days to cover the short interests.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -44.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 140.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

SD Dividends

SandRidge Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.76% institutions for SandRidge Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Icahn, Carl, C. is the top institutional holder at SD for having 4.82 million shares of worth $89.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 13.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.67 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.84 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.92 million shares of worth $17.02 million or 2.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8.45 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.