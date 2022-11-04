Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Has Reached A Distance Of 18.43% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) saw 1.57 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.41 trading at $0.39 or 4.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.58B. That most recent trading price of RITM’s stock is at a discount of -39.71% from its 52-week high price of $11.75 and is indicating a premium of 18.43% from its 52-week low price of $6.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 4.86%, in the last five days RITM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $8.41 price level, adding 4.43% to its value on the day. Rithm Capital Corp.’s shares saw a change of -25.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.99% in past 5-day. Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) showed a performance of 7.65% in past 30-days.
Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Rithm Capital Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -17.57% while that of industry is -9.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 142.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.14%.
RITM Dividends
Rithm Capital Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.