ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Ripped -23.78% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.93 trading at $0.06 or 1.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.65B. That closing price of RNW’s stock is at a discount of -77.07% from its 52-week high price of $10.50 and is indicating a premium of 15.35% from its 52-week low price of $5.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 900.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.02%, in the last five days RNW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $5.93 price level, adding 2.31% to its value on the day. ReNew Energy Global Plc’s shares saw a change of -23.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.84% in past 5-day. ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) showed a performance of -6.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.35 million shares which calculate 6.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.97 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -152.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -46.71% for stock’s current value.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ReNew Energy Global Plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.09% while that of industry is 0.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 111.00% in the current quarter and calculating 70.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $281.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $222.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.81% institutions for ReNew Energy Global Plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at RNW for having 64.87 million shares of worth $384.67 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 24.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TT International Asset Management LTD, which was holding about 14.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $85.07 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.09 million shares of worth $12.4 million or 0.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.8 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.65 million in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.