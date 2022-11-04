R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Are Down -15.70 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In recent trading session, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.44 trading at $0.67 or 4.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.16B. That most recent trading price of RCM’s stock is at a discount of -80.44% from its 52-week high price of $27.86 and is indicating a premium of 13.21% from its 52-week low price of $13.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.57%, in the last five days RCM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $15.44 price level, adding 14.74% to its value on the day. R1 RCM Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.70% in past 5-day. R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) showed a performance of -23.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.87 million shares which calculate 4.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.76% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -126.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -61.92% for stock’s current value.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that R1 RCM Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 115.05% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 60.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $391.77 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $526.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -785.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.30%.

RCM Dividends

R1 RCM Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.53% institutions for R1 RCM Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.