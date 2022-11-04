QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Has Seen A Fall Of -24.99% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In recent trading session, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw 3.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $105.75 trading at $1.87 or 1.80% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $112.24B. That most recent trading price of QCOM’s stock is at a discount of -83.05% from its 52-week high price of $193.58 and is indicating a premium of 3.61% from its 52-week low price of $101.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3.23 in the current quarter.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.80%, in the last five days QCOM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $105.75 price level, adding 12.34% to its value on the day. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -43.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.43% in past 5-day. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) showed a performance of -16.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.24 million shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $151.97 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.41% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $105.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $250.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -136.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.71% for stock’s current value.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that QUALCOMM Incorporated is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -26.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.32% while that of industry is 10.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 26.70% in the current quarter and calculating 12.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.39 billion for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.17 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 74.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.09%.

QCOM Dividends

QUALCOMM Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 31 and February 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.22% institutions for QUALCOMM Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at QCOM for having 105.59 million shares of worth $16.14 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 82.02 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.53 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 32.53 million shares of worth $4.97 billion or 2.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.66 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.77 billion in the company or a holder of 2.20% of company’s stock.