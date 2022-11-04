Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Rises 39.70% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $38.92?

In last trading session, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.92 trading at -$1.32 or -3.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.37B. That closing price of PGNY’s stock is at a discount of -75.54% from its 52-week high price of $68.32 and is indicating a premium of 34.04% from its 52-week low price of $25.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 669.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Progyny Inc. (PGNY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.28%, in the last five days PGNY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $38.92 price level, adding 15.35% to its value on the day. Progyny Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.88% in past 5-day. Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) showed a performance of -3.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.35 million shares which calculate 7.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $60.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -105.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.47% for stock’s current value.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Progyny Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -63.64% while that of industry is 2.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -78.90% in the current quarter and calculating -76.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 51.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $190.51 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $191.86 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.10%.

PGNY Dividends

Progyny Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.94% institutions for Progyny Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at PGNY for having 10.0 million shares of worth $560.0 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, which was holding about 10.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $514.0 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.98 million shares of worth $204.46 million or 4.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.13 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $81.71 million in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.