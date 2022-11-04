Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Drops -2.98%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) saw 18.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.78 trading at -$0.7 or -2.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.49B. That closing price of PINS’s stock is at a discount of -115.54% from its 52-week high price of $49.10 and is indicating a premium of 29.15% from its 52-week low price of $16.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pinterest Inc. (PINS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 20 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.98%, in the last five days PINS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $22.78 price level, adding 11.09% to its value on the day. Pinterest Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.07% in past 5-day. Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) showed a performance of -7.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.39 million shares which calculate 2.09 days to cover the short interests.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pinterest Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -47.79% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -44.90% in the current quarter and calculating -50.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

26 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $885.84 million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $624.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $846.65 million and $574.88 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.60% while estimating it to be 8.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 338.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.70%.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.72% institutions for Pinterest Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PINS for having 51.26 million shares of worth $1.17 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Flossbach von Storch AG, which was holding about 32.83 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $747.79 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Oakmark Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 16.94 million shares of worth $385.89 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $341.7 million in the company or a holder of 2.55% of company’s stock.