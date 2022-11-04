Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) At $3.38: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) saw 1.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.38 trading at -$0.06 or -1.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $707.50M. That closing price of OSCR’s stock is at a discount of -413.31% from its 52-week high price of $17.35 and is indicating a premium of 2.66% from its 52-week low price of $3.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.48 in the current quarter.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.74%, in the last five days OSCR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $3.38 price level, adding 13.99% to its value on the day. Oscar Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.14% in past 5-day. Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) showed a performance of -30.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.32 million shares which calculate 4.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -166.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -77.51% for stock’s current value.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oscar Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.69% while that of industry is -1.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -37.10% in the current quarter and calculating 31.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 120.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $960.6 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $949.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $529.28 million and $414.21 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 81.50% while estimating it to be 129.30% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -55.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.00%.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.99% institutions for Oscar Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at OSCR for having 37.61 million shares of worth $375.01 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 21.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 21.38 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $213.18 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.08 million shares of worth $30.74 million or 1.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.09 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $30.76 million in the company or a holder of 1.75% of company’s stock.