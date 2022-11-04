ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Drops -8.73% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) saw 6.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $59.19 trading at -$0.92 or -1.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.64B. That closing price of ON’s stock is at a discount of -29.72% from its 52-week high price of $76.78 and is indicating a premium of 24.38% from its 52-week low price of $44.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.53%, in the last five days ON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/28/22 when the stock touched $59.19 price level, adding 12.66% to its value on the day. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s shares saw a change of -12.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.73% in past 5-day. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) showed a performance of -14.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.25 million shares which calculate 1.97 days to cover the short interests.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ON Semiconductor Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 77.97% while that of industry is 22.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 39.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

24 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.01 billion for the same. And 24 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.02 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $1.62 billion and $1.74 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.00% while estimating it to be 15.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 306.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.21%.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.40% institutions for ON Semiconductor Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ON for having 42.61 million shares of worth $2.67 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 41.66 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.61 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 12.5 million shares of worth $782.6 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $633.99 million in the company or a holder of 2.33% of company’s stock.