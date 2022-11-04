New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Is Up 0.61% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw 1.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.54 trading at $0.54 or 2.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.72B. That closing price of EDU’s stock is at a discount of -12.28% from its 52-week high price of $29.80 and is indicating a premium of 68.35% from its 52-week low price of $8.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.08%, in the last five days EDU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/03/22 when the stock touched $26.54 price level, adding 1.48% to its value on the day. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 26.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.08% in past 5-day. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) showed a performance of 0.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.21 million shares which calculate 4.09 days to cover the short interests.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 112.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 177.42% while that of industry is -3.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -77.00% in the current quarter and calculating -5.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $613.14 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $659.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -134.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.81%.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.33% institutions for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the top institutional holder at EDU for having 8.0 million shares of worth $212.32 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alkeon Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 7.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $189.55 million.

On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.47 million shares of worth $92.1 million or 2.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.9 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $50.43 million in the company or a holder of 1.12% of company’s stock.