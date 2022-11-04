NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Could Shrink By -87.24% Or More

In recent trading session, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.60 trading at -$2.07 or -44.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.86M. That most recent trading price of NRBO’s stock is at a discount of -2355.77% from its 52-week high price of $63.85 and is indicating a discount of -67.69% from its 52-week low price of $4.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 601.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -44.33%, in the last five days NRBO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $2.60 price level, adding 68.41% to its value on the day. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -87.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -52.13% in past 5-day. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) showed a performance of -63.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 3.97 days to cover the short interests.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -74.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.05% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.40% institutions for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NRBO for having 0.49 million shares of worth $0.45 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.37 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.34 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.41 million shares of worth $0.37 million or 1.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 59547.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $53717.0 in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.