Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Has Already Recovered 32.65%, But Another -66.94% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) saw 2.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.90 trading at $0.18 or 3.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $157.58M. That closing price of LYRA’s stock is at a discount of -66.94% from its 52-week high price of $8.18 and is indicating a premium of 32.65% from its 52-week low price of $3.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 32.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.81%, in the last five days LYRA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $4.90 price level, adding 2.39% to its value on the day. Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.87% in past 5-day. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) showed a performance of 5.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 2.18 days to cover the short interests.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 56.50% in the current quarter and calculating 52.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2,573.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.44 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.60%.

LYRA Dividends

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.29% institutions for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at LYRA for having 3.22 million shares of worth $12.95 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pura Vida Investments, LLC, which was holding about 0.52 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.09 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.17 million shares of worth $0.67 million or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 65000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.