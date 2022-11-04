Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) 31.43% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $2.53?

In last trading session, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.58 trading at $1.26 or 13.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $543.60M. That closing price of LIND’s stock is at a discount of -80.81% from its 52-week high price of $19.13 and is indicating a premium of 44.14% from its 52-week low price of $5.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 322.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.56 in the current quarter.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.52%, in the last five days LIND remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/03/22 when the stock touched $10.58 price level, adding 6.7% to its value on the day. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.43% in past 5-day. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) showed a performance of 36.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.42 million shares which calculate 12.96 days to cover the short interests.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.03% while that of industry is 20.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.10% in the current quarter and calculating 52.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 137.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $81.27 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $110.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.43% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -23.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

LIND Dividends

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 123.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.97% institutions for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at LIND for having 6.95 million shares of worth $104.87 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Select Equity Group, Inc., which was holding about 2.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.75 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Aperture Discover Equity Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.63 million shares of worth $55.65 million or 7.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.26 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18.98 million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.