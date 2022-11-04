Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) fall -15.20% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $8.45?

In last trading session, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) saw 8.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.45 trading at -$1.21 or -12.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.89B. That closing price of KD’s stock is at a discount of -278.7% from its 52-week high price of $32.00 and is indicating a premium of 6.15% from its 52-week low price of $7.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.53%, in the last five days KD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $8.45 price level, adding 15.75% to its value on the day. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.16% in past 5-day. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) showed a performance of -6.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.47 million shares which calculate 3.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -53.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -42.01% for stock’s current value.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 73.60% in the current quarter and calculating 59.80% increase in the next quarter.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.98 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.16 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.38% institutions for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at KD for having 20.41 million shares of worth $172.45 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 17.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $146.92 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.95 million shares of worth $50.26 million or 2.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $50.03 million in the company or a holder of 2.61% of company’s stock.