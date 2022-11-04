Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.15?

In recent trading session, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) saw 1.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.15 trading at $0.2 or 21.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.58M. That most recent trading price of JUPW’s stock is at a discount of -80.87% from its 52-week high price of $2.08 and is indicating a premium of 48.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 211.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 21.05%, in the last five days JUPW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $1.15 price level, adding 2.43% to its value on the day. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.06% in past 5-day. Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) showed a performance of 37.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.43 million shares which calculate 1.41 days to cover the short interests.

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.61% institutions for Jupiter Wellness Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co is the top institutional holder at JUPW for having 2.04 million shares of worth $2.31 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.46 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.33 million shares of worth $0.38 million or 1.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 59271.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $66970.0 in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.