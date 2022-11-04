JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Is Down -7.23% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.70 trading at -$0.29 or -1.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.24B. That closing price of FROG’s stock is at a discount of -86.48% from its 52-week high price of $42.33 and is indicating a premium of 27.93% from its 52-week low price of $16.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 655.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.26%, in the last five days FROG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/28/22 when the stock touched $22.70 price level, adding 12.46% to its value on the day. JFrog Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -23.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.57% in past 5-day. JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) showed a performance of -7.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.2 million shares which calculate 1.54 days to cover the short interests.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JFrog Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -100.00% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $65.52 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $70.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

FROG Dividends

JFrog Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.38% institutions for JFrog Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sapphire Ventures, LLC is the top institutional holder at FROG for having 5.86 million shares of worth $157.95 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Insight Holdings Group, Llc, which was holding about 4.75 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $127.96 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.16 million shares of worth $58.27 million or 2.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.58 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $42.47 million in the company or a holder of 1.59% of company’s stock.