Is Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expensive At $26.94? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.94 trading at -$0.63 or -2.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.76B. That closing price of PYCR’s stock is at a discount of -34.93% from its 52-week high price of $36.35 and is indicating a premium of 25.24% from its 52-week low price of $20.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 558.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.29%, in the last five days PYCR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/28/22 when the stock touched $26.94 price level, adding 13.49% to its value on the day. Paycor HCM Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.13% in past 5-day. Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) showed a performance of -16.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.33 million shares which calculate 14.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -67.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.93% for stock’s current value.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Paycor HCM Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.10% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.00% in the current quarter and calculating 18.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $124.02 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $145.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -22.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.71%.

PYCR Dividends

Paycor HCM Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.68% institutions for Paycor HCM Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at PYCR for having 5.56 million shares of worth $149.72 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 5.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $145.13 million.

On the other hand, Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.79 million shares of worth $75.3 million or 1.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.39 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $64.33 million in the company or a holder of 1.36% of company’s stock.